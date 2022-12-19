Create New Account
'Most Credible Case' Ever Filed: Tom Renz Breaks Down Everything That Went Wrong With Arizona's Election
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
"Election liars are working really hard right now," declared Attorney Tom Renz.

• 59% of the machines in Maricopa County went down on Election Day.

• The guy running those machines, the county recorder, had a PAC that was working to make sure that Kari Lake couldn't get elected.

• When other counties in the great state of Arizona were saying, "No, we don't want to certify this," Katie Hobbs threatened to arrest the officials.

H/T: https://t.me/realKariLake

Keywords
arizonafraudrigged electionelection integritykari lakegov racegl

