840. Alien Abduction What Is It? (Part 7 of 8) (2016)

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The satanic nature of UFOs and “aliens” as I found in 2016 is still very much relevant and interesting, so I thought I would upload the conclusions to my findings again for those who have not seen it.
Scroll back to 2016 in my movie list to catch the whole series (which is still quite good if I do say so).
Keep this channel on the air,
http://freeourworld.org/index.html
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, paranormal, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,