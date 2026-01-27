Experts Demand Immediate Repeal of Measles Vaccination Mandate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shortly before the corona pandemic broke out, the German Bundestag passed the „Measles Protection Act“ – a vaccination mandate for children and staff of community and medical facilities. A working group of physicians, scientists and lawyers considers the law to be an unconstitutional infringement on physical integrity and parental rights and is calling for its immediate repeal. But not only in Germany are the fundamental right to physical integrity and parental rights being trampled underfoot; this concerns all countries affected by compulsory vaccination. The working group is therefore calling for action: "We cannot accept this. Let's start a joint European movement!"