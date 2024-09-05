BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ivan Raiklin Urges Elon Musk: Release the "Mother of All Twitter Files"
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
8 months ago

Ivan Raiklin Urges Elon Musk: Release the "Mother of All Twitter Files"


In this explosive interview, Ivan Raiklin reveals insider information about the "mother of all Twitter files" that Elon Musk is reportedly sitting on.


Raiklin asserts that these files could expose deep corruption within the Biden administration, DOJ, and their role in covering up censorship. He argues that if Musk wants to support Trump's path to victory, the time to release these files is now. Discover the shocking truth behind the political cover-ups and why this information could reshape the future of American politics.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


https://www.kepm.com/jmc

censorshipfutureelon muskamerican politicstrump 2024twitter filesshocking revelationsivan raiklin interviewbiden administration corruptiondoj cover-uppolitical cover-upsdeep state exposureelon musk trump supportexplosive interview
