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Highlights: Election Whistleblowers Testimony in Arlington VA
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66 views • December 02, 2020
Election Whistleblowers Testimony in Arlington VA
• 130,000-280,000 ballots shipped from NY to PA
• ballots and trailer disappeared
• 24/7 security of drop boxes refused
• USPS Worked: Something
Profoundly wrong happened
• suspicious cargo; 288,000 COMPLETED Ballots
• Massive transfer completed of curated ballots ready to be injected
• 130,000-280,000 ballots shipped from NY to PA
• ballots and trailer disappeared
• 24/7 security of drop boxes refused
• USPS Worked: Something
Profoundly wrong happened
• suspicious cargo; 288,000 COMPLETED Ballots
• Massive transfer completed of curated ballots ready to be injected
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