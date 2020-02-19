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AUDIO ONLY: I was featured on "Tribulation Now" Blog Talk Radio...End Times Chat, Testimony & more BY DANA ASHLIE
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155 views • February 19, 2020
Published on Jan 14, 2018
Kinda long but for a change, this is one upload you can multitask with! I was invited to do a LIVE radio show (Nerve wracking but FUN!) called "Tribulation Now" w/ Johnny Baptist. He was a blast and while he and I didn't agree on every topic (RAPTURE timing being one of them) nonetheless we respectfully shared our love for Jesus/Yeshua while discussing many issues in the church, as well as some of my testimony and chewed on several topics of end times prophecy together (Mark of Beast, Babylon the AC and more...) TO VIEW THE FIRST HALF OF PODCAST, SEE LINK IN VIDEO
Kinda long but for a change, this is one upload you can multitask with! I was invited to do a LIVE radio show (Nerve wracking but FUN!) called "Tribulation Now" w/ Johnny Baptist. He was a blast and while he and I didn't agree on every topic (RAPTURE timing being one of them) nonetheless we respectfully shared our love for Jesus/Yeshua while discussing many issues in the church, as well as some of my testimony and chewed on several topics of end times prophecy together (Mark of Beast, Babylon the AC and more...) TO VIEW THE FIRST HALF OF PODCAST, SEE LINK IN VIDEO
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