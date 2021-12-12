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An Urgent Prophetic Dream ~ For This Hour!
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981 views • December 12, 2021
©Stephen Powell and ©Veronika West
Stephen Powell was live with Veronika West — in Caledonia, New York, on March 16, 2018.
Watch! For 11th hour prophets carrying the mandate of divine destruction unto restoration will begin to arise over the next 3 years.
Listen! Take heed! For their mouths will be filled with the message of “repent, return” or He will come quickly to remove your lampstand.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-great-falling-away-a-time-of-divine-separation-has-begun/
Stephen Powell was live with Veronika West — in Caledonia, New York, on March 16, 2018.
Watch! For 11th hour prophets carrying the mandate of divine destruction unto restoration will begin to arise over the next 3 years.
Listen! Take heed! For their mouths will be filled with the message of “repent, return” or He will come quickly to remove your lampstand.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-great-falling-away-a-time-of-divine-separation-has-begun/
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