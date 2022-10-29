Create New Account
Was John Fetterman’s health COVERED UP in Pennsylvania?
High Hopes
Published 25 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Oct 28, 2022 Pennsylvanians had ‘no idea that John Fetterman was in this bad of a condition’ until they watched him on the debate stage this week, reporter Salena Zito tells Glenn. And when those voters became 'angry' when they realized that they’d been lied to — by both the media AND other Democrats in office. Zito shares with Glenn how most journalists covered up Fetterman’s health by simply ‘omitting [it] as an issue,’ and she explains why she believes Dr. Oz will win in the end…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZlzSEhyq60



