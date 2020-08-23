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Killing Free Speech Part 2 by Danish Michael Hansen
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13 views • August 23, 2020
11. aug. 2020
A Danish immigrants take on the current events here in America.
This movie will depict how the European political utopia is becoming our American reality.
#KillingFreeSpeech #MichaelHansen #Censorship #Antifa #FreeSpeech
https://www.killingfreespeech.com/
https://twitter.com/weare138media
A Danish immigrants take on the current events here in America.
This movie will depict how the European political utopia is becoming our American reality.
#KillingFreeSpeech #MichaelHansen #Censorship #Antifa #FreeSpeech
https://www.killingfreespeech.com/
https://twitter.com/weare138media
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