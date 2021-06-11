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The Truth About "UNCLE TOM"
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80 views • June 11, 2021
This Patriot is blowing the lid off the Democrats enslavement of Black People by exposing how they have twisted history. Uncle Tom was a hero that gave his life for his people, yet Blacks use his name like a pejorative to malign other Blacks while calling one another by the slave title "nigga" as if that is somehow cool. Serious Truth Bombs being spoken here to encourage Blacks to wake up and leave the Democrats Plantation.
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