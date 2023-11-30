Conspiracies Prove Reality – Wake Up – Step Up | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 5

I: Speaking With His Voice
Many of the conspiracy theories of yesterday have become the conspiracy facts and realities of today
GHWB – The NEW WORLD ORDER
One World Government
One World Military
One World Justice System
One World Currency
Global Depopulation
JFK-RFK-MLK-Malcolm X
The CIA’s Mocking Bird Media
MK Ultra
False Flags
Indoctrination vs. Education
1913 Great American Coupe
Money as debt
Child and human Sex trafficking
Caviezal Sound of Freedom
Harvesting of Adrenochrome
Clones CGI etc.
Whose real? Whose not?
Who’s dead? Whose alive?
The gig is up. Truths being revealed. Nothing can stop what’s coming and what’s coming in my view is serious trouble including potential kinetic war of sorts on the streets of America, actually already begun if you look closely. The next 9 months to a year will be biblical.
II: The 40K FootView
Intel and Insights: An excerpt from an interview with Juan O’Savin – The Economy
For full 30-minute interview click here: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-and-juan-107-intel-insights-ep-2/
III: Action
God, Trump, Flynn Military White Hats need your help – Enlist!
Action Changes Things – Things You Can Do To Fight This War
Access To PDF Doc.
SIV: News Bites and Closing Comments / Announcements
Economic News
J6 – Video of Capitol Police Throwing a Grandma Down a Flight of 10 Steps – TWICE!
New York: Courts Pave Way for Quarantine Camps
Intel from NY source
Battlefield America
Killing Trump
Announcements
Closing Comments
Final Words
Want to tune in on the go? Click the link below to catch the podcast version:
Follow JMC on his Socials!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JMC40KFootView/
Twitter: (2) 40K Foot View with John Michael Chambers (@JMC_40KFootView) / X (twitter.com)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmc_40kfootview/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jmc40kfootview
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnMichaelChambers40KFV/featured
Substack: https://40kfootviewithjmc.substack.com/
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@JMC_40KFootView
Gettr: JMC_40kFootView on GETTR
Gab: (3) JMC_40KFootView (@JMC_40KFootView) – Gab Social
TikTok: 40KFootView with John Chambers (@jmc40kfootview) | TikTok
Spotify: 40K Foot View I Engaging Conversations with JMC | Podcast on Spotify
Don’t Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative – Join AMP INSIDER
Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!
When You Subscribe Now + You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/
SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING AMP NEWS!
It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.