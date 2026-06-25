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The tree chipper machine is a powerful solution for processing logs, branches, and forestry waste into uniform wood chips for biomass energy, composting, and further pellet production. It delivers high efficiency, durability, and stable performance for industrial use. Learn more: https://biomasspelletizer.com/tree-chipper-machine/