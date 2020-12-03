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Vila Franca de Xira (Palha Blanco), 5 de Outubro de 2019 (Grupo de Juvenis)
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30 views • December 03, 2020
Resumo da atuação do Grupo de Forcados Juvenis de Vila Franca de Xira na praça de toiros Palha Blanco em Vila Franca de Xira, a 5 de Outubro, na novilhada incluída na tradicional "Feira Taurina de Outubro" de 2019
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