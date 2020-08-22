© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Swann and Plandemic creator Mikki Willis (Exclusive interview Pt 2/2) (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
436 views • August 22, 2020
Ben Swann and Plandemic creator Mikki Willis (Exclusive interview 2/2) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Data Dumper at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/0dfdcba8-a11d-4321-ac6a-0cf799e00e61
Ben Swann with Mikki Willis, August 20, 2020
ISE Media founder and award-winning investigative journalist Ben Swann interviews Plandemic creator Mikki Willis for a candid discussion about Mikki’s latest film, InDoctorNation. The two discuss the content of the film and zero in on the Gates Foundation and the reported vaccine injuries in India and across Africa.
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/917ce005-82e7-4f50-896e-7e9b411ca647
Ben Swann
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://ise.media/
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/
https://ise.media/video/exclusive-interview-ben-swann-and-plandemic-creator-mikki-willis-24.html
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Data Dumper at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/0dfdcba8-a11d-4321-ac6a-0cf799e00e61
Ben Swann with Mikki Willis, August 20, 2020
ISE Media founder and award-winning investigative journalist Ben Swann interviews Plandemic creator Mikki Willis for a candid discussion about Mikki’s latest film, InDoctorNation. The two discuss the content of the film and zero in on the Gates Foundation and the reported vaccine injuries in India and across Africa.
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/917ce005-82e7-4f50-896e-7e9b411ca647
Ben Swann
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://ise.media/
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/
https://ise.media/video/exclusive-interview-ben-swann-and-plandemic-creator-mikki-willis-24.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.