El Paso TX Franklin HS AR JROTC Unit TX 9410 Presentation to Daedalian Society Flight 24

Unit CO, Maj Todd Parsont and his three top students, Cadet Maj Skyler Landrum, M/Sgt Zoe Black, and T/Sgt Kolton Ring, explain their unit's operation, short, and long term goads to Daedalian Society Flight 24.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.