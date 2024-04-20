Create New Account
BIOVAPENKRIGET Injektionerna mot mänskligheten; Problem och lösningar med Dr Ana Mihalcea(SV TEXT)
Fritjof Persson
Published 17 hours ago

AI Transformation Of Humanity – Nano and Micro Robots In Jabbed & Unjabbed Human Blood – ‘There Are Solutions…’

Who is Dr Ana Maria Mihalcea?

https://expose-news.com/2024/04/18/ai-transformation-of-humanity-nano-and-micro-robots-in-jabbed-unjabbed-human-blood-there-are-solutions/

Sveriges regering och Sveriges riksdag epost adresser 2024 04 18

https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/2024/04/18/sveriges-regering-och-sveriges-riksdag-epost-adresser-2024-04-18/Show more

OBS

Publicerat 2024-04-17 MUST BE SEEN, ABOUT 15 MINUTES

Pfizer Admits mRNA Jabs Contain 'Nanobots' That Permanently Alters DNA

https://rumble.com/v4pxszq-pfizer-admits-mrna-jabs-contain-nanobots-that-permanently-alters-dna.html

Om och av dr Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

För att få en uppfattning om hotet som utgörs av COVID 19-injektioner som fortfarande finns kvar på marknaden, titta på den nationella styrelsemedlemmen i ARM , Dr. Ana Mihalceas historiska presentation av den självmonterande nanoteknologin i det mänskliga blodet

Bevis för brott mot mänskligheten - Darkfield Blood Microscopy med Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

https://rumble.com/v307b3m-evidence-of-crimes-against-humanity-darkfield-blood-microscopy.html

Läs och se ytterligare mera

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

President, Owner AM Medical LLC

Internal Medicine/ Integrative Health Services

https://ammedicalmd.com/

https://trublumedical.com/

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com

https://dranamihalcea.com

https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow

Award Winning Author “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”

https://arthemasophiapublishing.com

National American Renaissance Movement, Board Member

https://nationalarm.org/

Advisory Board memeber, Targeted Justice

https://www.targetedjustice.com/team-members.html

Till Sveriges justitieminister Gunnar Strömmer 2024-04-01

justitieminister Gunnar Strömmer Det är hög tid att bryta tystnaden kring det som måste ses som det största medicinska och politiska bedrägeriet i mänsklighetens historia.

https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/2024/04/01/justitieminister-gunnar-strommer-det-ar-hog-tid-att-bryta-tystnaden-kring-det-som-maste-ses-som-det-storsta-medicinska-och-politiska-bedrageriet-i-mansklighetens-historia-sverige-granskas-2024-04-01/

Till Sveriges socialminister Jacob Forssmed 2024 03 26

Socialminister Jacob Forssmed om BIOVAPEN KRIGET mot mänskligheten och nationen Sveriges Folk SVERIGE GRANSKAS 2024 03 26

https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/2024/03/26/socialminister-jacob-forssmed-om-biovapen-kriget-mot-manskligheten-och-nationen-sveriges-folk-sverige-granskas-2024-03-26/

Läs mer om HÖGFÖRRÄDERIET mot nationen Sveriges Folk

https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/?s=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deri

Läs även på Duck Duck Go

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deriet&atb=v314-1&ia=web

SE YTTERLIGARE VIDEOS I SVERIGE GRANSKAS SERIEN här

https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662

Du finner ytterligare mera här

Ulf Bittner

Ulf Bittner, en av tre i arbetsgruppen AMBU

http://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/

SVERIGE GRANSKAS

https://swebbtube.se/c/knapptryckarna_channel/videos

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sverigegranskas

SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på TWITTER

https://twitter.com/SverigeGranskas

SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662

Sverige

e-post [email protected]

e-post [email protected]

e-post [email protected]

telefon 070-357 46 59 (internationellt 0046 70 357 46 59)

SKYPE nr voulf56 Show less

transhumanismjabnanobots

