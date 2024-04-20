BIOVAPENKRIGET Injektionerna mot mänskligheten; Problem och lösningar med Dr Ana Mihalcea(SV TEXT)

AI Transformation Of Humanity – Nano and Micro Robots In Jabbed & Unjabbed Human Blood – ‘There Are Solutions…’
Who is Dr Ana Maria Mihalcea?
https://expose-news.com/2024/04/18/ai-transformation-of-humanity-nano-and-micro-robots-in-jabbed-unjabbed-human-blood-there-are-solutions/
Sveriges regering och Sveriges riksdag epost adresser 2024 04 18
https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/2024/04/18/sveriges-regering-och-sveriges-riksdag-epost-adresser-2024-04-18/Show more
OBS
Publicerat 2024-04-17 MUST BE SEEN, ABOUT 15 MINUTES
Pfizer Admits mRNA Jabs Contain 'Nanobots' That Permanently Alters DNA
https://rumble.com/v4pxszq-pfizer-admits-mrna-jabs-contain-nanobots-that-permanently-alters-dna.html
Om och av dr Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
För att få en uppfattning om hotet som utgörs av COVID 19-injektioner som fortfarande finns kvar på marknaden, titta på den nationella styrelsemedlemmen i ARM , Dr. Ana Mihalceas historiska presentation av den självmonterande nanoteknologin i det mänskliga blodet
Bevis för brott mot mänskligheten - Darkfield Blood Microscopy med Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea
https://rumble.com/v307b3m-evidence-of-crimes-against-humanity-darkfield-blood-microscopy.html
Läs och se ytterligare mera
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
President, Owner AM Medical LLC
Internal Medicine/ Integrative Health Services
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com
https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow
Award Winning Author “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”
https://arthemasophiapublishing.com
National American Renaissance Movement, Board Member
Advisory Board memeber, Targeted Justice
https://www.targetedjustice.com/team-members.html
Till Sveriges justitieminister Gunnar Strömmer 2024-04-01
justitieminister Gunnar Strömmer Det är hög tid att bryta tystnaden kring det som måste ses som det största medicinska och politiska bedrägeriet i mänsklighetens historia.
https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/2024/04/01/justitieminister-gunnar-strommer-det-ar-hog-tid-att-bryta-tystnaden-kring-det-som-maste-ses-som-det-storsta-medicinska-och-politiska-bedrageriet-i-mansklighetens-historia-sverige-granskas-2024-04-01/
Till Sveriges socialminister Jacob Forssmed 2024 03 26
Socialminister Jacob Forssmed om BIOVAPEN KRIGET mot mänskligheten och nationen Sveriges Folk SVERIGE GRANSKAS 2024 03 26
https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/2024/03/26/socialminister-jacob-forssmed-om-biovapen-kriget-mot-manskligheten-och-nationen-sveriges-folk-sverige-granskas-2024-03-26/
Läs mer om HÖGFÖRRÄDERIET mot nationen Sveriges Folk
https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/?s=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deri
Läs även på Duck Duck Go
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deriet&atb=v314-1&ia=web
SE YTTERLIGARE VIDEOS I SVERIGE GRANSKAS SERIEN här
https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662
Du finner ytterligare mera här
