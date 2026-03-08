2 Holy Angels & 2 Black Cubes Dream 8-3-26@117 AM & 8-4-26@243 AM Shared 8-6-26

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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christin which Michael and Raphael, Holy Angels of God have taken me to retrieve 2 other Black Cubes from the enemy's possession and to use the for the glory of God and to aid His Kingdom of Light in the end time days to come.
FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST
Isaiah 55:9 9 For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
P.O Box 29
Bridgeport, AL. 35740
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