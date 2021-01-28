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Tucker: It's time to bring home our troops
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41 views • January 28, 2021
Ya, all those troops, 10s of thousands and yet, DC is one of the most dangerous cities in the country.
Fascinating indeed!
Fascinating indeed!
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