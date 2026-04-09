Azerbaijan quietly helping its “big brother” Israel strike Iran

The issue of Azerbaijan’s complicity with Israel is nothing new: Tehran has repeatedly raised concerns over Baku allowing its airspace and territory to be used for strikes (remember Nakhchivan drone incident.

During current war Azerbaijan's covert assistance to Israel remained very much alive: according to Flightradar data, 7 unidentified business jet flights operated from Tel Aviv to Baku during the peak of the escalation.

Considering Israel’s closed skies, these were clearly no ordinary flights — they were important enough to be allowed through.

💬 "Those business jets could very well have been carrying Israeli military personnel and intelligence officers. There are strong indications that the Israelis — with the help of Azerbaijan’s influential Jewish community — may have requested access to Azerbaijani airbases for strikes against Iran," says the Rybar channel.

📍 At the height of the escalation on March 19, Israeli jets attacked Iranian ships and a Caspian Sea installation, raising suspicion they likely took off from a secret Azerbaijani base.

Notably, Israeli aircraft have been deployed at Azerbaijani airbases since the 2nd Karabakh War (2020).





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime