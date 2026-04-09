BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Azerbaijan quietly helping its 'big brother' Israel strike Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1377 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • Yesterday

Azerbaijan quietly helping its “big brother” Israel strike Iran

The issue of Azerbaijan’s complicity with Israel is nothing new: Tehran has repeatedly raised concerns over Baku allowing its airspace and territory to be used for strikes (remember Nakhchivan drone incident.

During current war Azerbaijan's covert assistance to Israel remained very much alive: according to Flightradar data, 7 unidentified business jet flights operated from Tel Aviv to Baku during the peak of the escalation.

Considering Israel’s closed skies, these were clearly no ordinary flights — they were important enough to be allowed through. 

💬 "Those business jets could very well have been carrying Israeli military personnel and intelligence officers. There are strong indications that the Israelis — with the help of Azerbaijan’s influential Jewish community — may have requested access to Azerbaijani airbases for strikes against Iran," says the Rybar channel.

📍  At the height of the escalation on March 19, Israeli jets attacked Iranian ships and a Caspian Sea installation, raising suspicion they likely took off from a secret Azerbaijani base. 

Notably, Israeli aircraft have been deployed at Azerbaijani airbases since the 2nd Karabakh War (2020).


👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
With The Ceasefire Dead, The Mad Max Scenario is Now the Most Likely Outcome

With The Ceasefire Dead, The Mad Max Scenario is Now the Most Likely Outcome

Mike Adams
France Completes Withdrawal of Gold Holdings from New York Federal Reserve

France Completes Withdrawal of Gold Holdings from New York Federal Reserve

Sterling Ashworth
Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Garrison Vance
Report: Israel&#8217;s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Report: Israel’s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Garrison Vance
Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Garrison Vance
Trump Surrenders to Iran on &#8216;TACO Tuesday&#8217;

Trump Surrenders to Iran on ‘TACO Tuesday’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy