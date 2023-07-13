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Here 1 Russian Soldier comes Face to Face with 2 Ukrainians Exchanging 🔫Shots - Dashing Back and Forth from Cover to Firing Position
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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105 views • July 13, 2023

UPDATE: There are now 3 descriptions here for this video.

This is the latest and up to date possibly - And even one fighter is a warrior in the field, if he is maked in Russian

A Russian fighter with the call sign Yugan single-handedly repulsed an attack by an AFU infantry group on the Donetsk direction

The enemy was poorly orientated on the terrain and did not know the exact location of our positions.

Our hero is now in hospital for treatment.

--

There were 2 different descriptions, at 2 places that I found for this same video. I'm posting both to help understand this video better.

The Russian mobilized in the Donetsk direction single-handedly repulsed the attack of a small infantry group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - it helped that the enemy "poorly read the map, did not figure out where our positions were" and got lost

-

The modern battlefield is one of long distances and constant surveillance but at close range it remains as intense and immediate as ever. Here one Russian soldier comes face to face with two Ukrainians exchanging 🔫 dashing back and forth from cover to firing position and killing one. The other runs away, only to be taken out by a mine.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
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