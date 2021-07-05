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Locus Are Devouring Crops All Over the Western US, Dr. Fauci’s Ebola Research, Terral Writes ChamplainSouth.org, and More: 07.05.2021
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640 views • July 05, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Giant Swarms Of Grasshoppers That Can Be Seen On Radar Are Devouring Crops All Over The Western U.S.
Submitted by New
https://endoftheamericandream.com/giant-swarms-of-grasshoppers-that-can-be-seen-on-radar-are-devouring-crops-all-over-the-western-u-s/
Related:
Great Salt Lake nearing lowest level in history: https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-news/great-salt-lake-drops-to-lowest-level-in-history
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Ebola Infected Passenger Arrives in Chicago Airport, Ebola Outbreak Map, Dr. Fauci's Ebola research: and how it is spread in people, millions in funding, the killing of animals by infecting them with Ebola
Submitted by Brenda
On July 05, 2021
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/07/ebola-infected-passenger-arrives-chicago-airport-vomiting-blood-bleeding-from-skin-explosive-diarrhea-and-vomiting-3-3238523.html - article - entails job listings etc.
Monday, July 5, 2021 5:20
https://www.ebolaoutbreakmap.com/ - Ebola Outbreak Map, videos, articles etc.
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Terral Writes Scott Stewart at ChamplainSouth.org and J LE Electric
July 04, 2021
Contact info found here:
Dear Scott Stewart and John Le:
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Angioprim Treatments and Keystone Canned Meat
Written by Brian and Terral
July 03, 2021
Hi again Terral:
I just watched your 7.2.2021 Brighteon video and you sound much better than last month. I know it's a nasty regimen, but it works well. Make sure you continue with the maintenance scheduled so you won't have to go through this 'cleaning process' again. I take 1 bottle of Angioprim a month - last 2 days of each month and I no longer have any angina symptoms.
Thank you for the Keystone recommendation! I placed an order at 1pm today and Walmart delivered it at 5:30pm the same day ...wow!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 27 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Giant Swarms Of Grasshoppers That Can Be Seen On Radar Are Devouring Crops All Over The Western U.S.
Submitted by New
https://endoftheamericandream.com/giant-swarms-of-grasshoppers-that-can-be-seen-on-radar-are-devouring-crops-all-over-the-western-u-s/
Related:
Great Salt Lake nearing lowest level in history: https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-news/great-salt-lake-drops-to-lowest-level-in-history
--
Ebola Infected Passenger Arrives in Chicago Airport, Ebola Outbreak Map, Dr. Fauci's Ebola research: and how it is spread in people, millions in funding, the killing of animals by infecting them with Ebola
Submitted by Brenda
On July 05, 2021
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/07/ebola-infected-passenger-arrives-chicago-airport-vomiting-blood-bleeding-from-skin-explosive-diarrhea-and-vomiting-3-3238523.html - article - entails job listings etc.
Monday, July 5, 2021 5:20
https://www.ebolaoutbreakmap.com/ - Ebola Outbreak Map, videos, articles etc.
--
Terral Writes Scott Stewart at ChamplainSouth.org and J LE Electric
July 04, 2021
Contact info found here:
Dear Scott Stewart and John Le:
--
Angioprim Treatments and Keystone Canned Meat
Written by Brian and Terral
July 03, 2021
Hi again Terral:
I just watched your 7.2.2021 Brighteon video and you sound much better than last month. I know it's a nasty regimen, but it works well. Make sure you continue with the maintenance scheduled so you won't have to go through this 'cleaning process' again. I take 1 bottle of Angioprim a month - last 2 days of each month and I no longer have any angina symptoms.
Thank you for the Keystone recommendation! I placed an order at 1pm today and Walmart delivered it at 5:30pm the same day ...wow!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 27 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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