Biden Is Not President, WTF IS REALLY GOING ON? Credit: CARPEDONKTUM VID

Biden does not live nor work at the WH, he doesn't fly on any of the REAL planes used as AF1, NONE of his flights have EVER been tagged as AF1 though Air Traffic Control, Kamala has never been to, much less lived in the Naval Observatory Home that is the traditional residence of the VP. Biden was deemed a National Security Threat by Trump Director of National Intelligence 7 months ago, he has NO SECURITY CLEARANCE so how the hell can ANYONE believe this joke & his HOE VP are legitimate? I am sure you ALL want to know WTF is really going on and I DO TOO!