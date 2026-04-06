Ukrainian UAV attack on residential buildings in Novorossiysk, Russia

The consequences of the UAV attack on residential buildings in Novorossiysk.

At the moment, 6 multi-apartment buildings have been damaged, and 8 people have been injured, according to the data announced by the head of the region, Veniamin Kondratiev.

Ukrainian formations continue mass drone launches against regions of Russia. Since yesterday evening, over 200 aircraft have been launched. According to official statements from the Russian Ministry of Defense, they were intercepted over Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov, Kursk regions, Krasnodar Krai, the Republic of Crimea and over the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

Adding:

Two Majors #Reportfor the morning of April 6, 2026

▪️ Southern Russia was under a prolonged drone attack by enemy forces yesterday. The most serious situation was in Novorossiysk (https://t.me/opershtab23/15616), where eight victims are known. Two of them are children living in a private house, and one adult. Three more are residents of a multi-story building. In the hero city, 6 multi-story and 2 private houses were damaged, and the enemy is spreading footage of a fire in the area of a major oil terminal. In Sevastopol, a couple of private houses and a power line were damaged, and the attack was repelled from morning to evening. In the DPR, half a million people were without electricity after air strikes. In the Azov Sea the fate of a Volgo-Balt type bulk carrier attacked on March 3 was revealed: one person died, two went missing, and 9 crew members were found on the shore yesterday.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes on targets in Odessa, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkov regions. The enemy predicts a massive launch (up to 450 "Hurricanes") in the next day or two.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, in the Sentsury of the Suzem district, an FPV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a truck, injuring a civilian.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GR "North" is engaged in fierce battles. In the Krasnopol district, the enemy is transferring manpower from other frontline areas.

▪️ In the Kursk region, daily shelling of evacuated areas. In the Belitsa village of the Belovsky district, a civilian was injured in a UAF strike.

▪️ In Belgorod, a UAF drone hit a production enterprise. In the Zamostye village of the Grayvoron district, a drone attacked an armored minibus intended for transporting civilians to work, injuring seven people.

▪️ From Kupyansk, reports of counterattacks are coming: the UAF is trying to attack the northern part of the city, and our forces are organizing actions on the southern side of the built-up area.

▪️ Northwest of Krasnaya Liman, our troops are destroying UAF crossings, trying to disrupt the enemy's logistics.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting an offensive on Ray-Aleksandrovka from the south and north. There are heavy battles.

▪️ The intensification of the assault on Konstantinovka is evident: units of the Russian Army are conducting offensive actions in the city (reports of battles at the railway station) and are trying to encircle it from the flanks.

▪️ On the Dobropill direction, intense battles are ongoing in previous areas: Grishino, Novoaleksandrovka, and Novy Donbass. The enemy is counterattacking west of Rodinskoe.

▪️ West of Gulyaipol, intense battles continue, and the GR "East" is conducting offensive actions.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the enemy is intensifying efforts in the area of Primorsky and Stepnogorsk. Due to enemy strikes, the region again experienced problems with electricity supply. The enemy hit a tractor with a drone near the Kohanoye village in the Tokmak district, killing two civilians and injuring a third.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors) / Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)