PROOF - THE STAR OF DAVID IS NOT THE STAR OF REMPHAN

On Youtube, you will find dozens of videos claiming that the Star of David is the evil Star of Remphan of Acts 7:43! They cite verses in both Acts and Amos as their biblical evidence, using them to attack the Jewish Flag and even the Jewish people themselves! Some of those videos are very convincing, quite detailed and incredibly elaborate! Some videos point out how 6 sided stars have been used by satanic cults to add support to their claim that the Star of David is actually a pagan satanic symbol! But is all this really true? ~ This study took a great deal of time and research. It needed to be done thoroughly and properly to get to what's really going on in these verses in Acts 7:43 and Amos 5:26! by "LAST DAYS PROPHECIES UNSEALED"