Historic Winter Temperatures and Highest Food Prices In Our Lifetime
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
3
734 views • 4 months ago

Historic Cold is on the way to sweep areas of the USA that rarely if ever see single digit temperatures. This will create record electrical demand over a 3-4 day period across half of the country. Will the grid hold up? Food prices continue upward with up to 40% losses of wheat crop in W. Australia and corn crop across all of southern Africa. This is the reason your food prices are going up.



Keywords
foodagriculturedavid dubynegrowing foodnew eraadapt 2030food priceseconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cycleswheat crop australia 2024 harvestcorn crop southern africadrought southern africa cornrecord cold usa early januarywhy are food prices going up so mucharctic vortex in southern stateshwo cold will it get in florida polar vortexrecord food prices 2025
