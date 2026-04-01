THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 25: The Paralyzed Man

Five men came to Jesus one day. One of them was bedridden. The other four were his friends and they loved him dearly. When they heard that the God-man was in Capernaum, they decided to visit the Healer. The problem was that there were so many people in the way that it was impossible to gain entrance to the house.

The only way to see Jesus was to dismantle part of the roof and lower their friend down. And that’s exactly what they did. They did not seek permission from the homeowner; they only had one goal and that was getting their friend face-to-face with the God-man. The Son of God was impressed with their faith, forgave the paralytic’s sins, and healed him.

But the religious leadership objected because they failed to recognize the divinity of Jesus. The God-man knew their thoughts and chided them for their lack of discernment, showing that He had the power to forgive and heal.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1920.pdf

RLJ-1920 -- JULY 9, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



