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The terms U.S. national and U.S .citizen are often used synonymously, when, in fact, they are different terms with two different meanings. Find out those differences and you will also find out that one conveys slavery while the other is liberty. Roger Sayles joins me in this 2 hour lesson on the differences, the law and how it impacts your liberty. You may even find yourself in a real-life matrix, but we won't leave you hopeless. Rather, we'll point you to the State Department's own website to tell you how you can begin to take back your liberty.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-citizen-vs-us-national-slavery-vs-liberty-video/
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