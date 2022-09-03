THE LIES OF THE LDS EXPOSED! MORMONISM ENDS HERE W/ AMAZING TRUE STORY FROM DR. BRYAN ARDIS!

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Mormonism is over, arriving at it's conclusive end with this amazing true story from Dr. Bryan Ardis on the origin and history of the Mormon Church. Nothing satisfies like the height, depth, length and breadth of the Divine Plan of the Ages as told in the HOLY SCRIPTURES. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/A01.asp
Original Full Show HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/64005e0e-eb98-4d19-a027-49e9f5eebd27
Ride with Sid Canoe and get the Truth on The Great Pyramid of Giseh: https://www.bitchute.com/video/b22LhiGq5loX/