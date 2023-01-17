Saturday Worship: Is It Scriptural?

Everything the Seventh Day Adventists believe hangs on that we must worship God on Saturday and NOT on Sunday. When you examine that doctrine more closely, especially in terms of how it relates to Bible prophecies about the antichrist and the Mark of the Beast, you'll see just how ludicrous it is.
