Schlüssel zu unserer Vergangenheit "PANDORA"

Eine Offenbarung in Video Format..!
Wacht auf , erkennt das Prisma/Matrix welches euren Geist klein hält.
Sind Gebirge so entstanden wie man es uns erklärt hat?
Gab es das Paradies (PANDORA) ?
Waren dort fantastisch hohe Bäume und Pilze?
Waren die Menschen früher technisch weiter als wir heute?
Wer hat diese riesigen Lebewesen gefällt?
Basiert der Hollywood Film AVATAR evtl. aus unserer Vergangenheit ?
Werden wir absichtlich getäuscht?
Die Wahrheit kommt ans Licht..!
Orginalquelle:
Людин Рɣси: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHkiZ...
Herr Segelohrenbob:
• Es gibt keinen Wald auf der Erde Teil... ...
exitmatrix. net:
• Video ...
Zip Datei mit Material zum selbst Film machen: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BwPs...
versteinerte Bäume archivmedes: http://archivmedes.blogspot.ch/2012/1...
produzieren pflanzen wirklich sauerstoff?? http://www.cts-systems.de/fehler/vide...
