The Mask Is Completely Ripped Off...

Corruption. Endless wars. Distruction. Propaganda. Empires don’t fall from external enemies — they rot from within. So, are we witnessing that collapse in real time? From Iran to Gaza to Venezuela, the mask is slipping. The myth of a benevolent empire, spreading democracy and human rights, has crumbled. What’s left is what’s always been there: domination, extraction, control. It's not about strategy. It's about profit. Wealth funnelled to a tiny elite, while corporations feed on crisis — turning war, environmental collapse, and even human suffering into business models. In this eye-opening episode of The Tea, we sit down with legendary American journalist, Empire Files host and Peabody Award nominee, Abby Martin, to unpack what the final stage of the American empire really looks like — and where it’s headed next. We discuss: ⚡ The war with Iran and the manufacturing of consent ⚡ The US–Israel alliance and shifting power in the region ⚡ Trump’s “cartoon dictatorship” ⚡ De-dollarisation and the limits of US global dominance ⚡ Military: the fourth biggest polluter in the world ⚡ The state of journalism: media control and propaganda ⚡ A multipolar world — shift or illusion? ⚡ AI and the future of warfare ⚡ Peter Thiel, the “Antichrist,” and the Vatican talks As Abby Martin argues, “We have to confront this military empire at its core — the arteries of capital — because that’s the only language it understands.”