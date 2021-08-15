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Alien Communications Is Soft Disclosure Underway? - The Alberino Analysis
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33 views • August 15, 2021
Is a soft form of alien disclosure already underway? Are we being incrementally conditioned for a forthcoming announcement concerning Mars and extraterrestrial life? In this analysis, Timothy Alberino examines NASA’s recently released “Martian Morse Code Dunes” photograph, and unveils a surprising comparison with the geoglyphs of Tiahuanaco in the Bolivian high plain.
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