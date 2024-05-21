SCENE FROM EPISODE 10! Watch as a Social Justice Warrior Malfunctions when confronted with FACTS! Please Subscribe!
FULL EPISODE 10: https://youtu.be/yaC786ql_FE
Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/livesmatter
Make a one time donation here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=...
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livesmatter...
Follow Drew on IG/TWITTER: https://www.instagram.com/drewvsthem/
https://twitter.com/drewvsthem
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/livesmatteroff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lives-Matter...
Follow us on MINDS: https://www.minds.com/LivesMatter
Purchase a Lives Matter T-Shirt to support us: https://www.livesmatterofficial.com/m
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.