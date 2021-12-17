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The Iron Dream - An Essay On National Socialism by Harold Covington
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33 views • December 17, 2021
The Iron Dream - An Essay On National Socialism by Harold Covington
"The Iron Dream" is an essay authored and narrated by the late Harold Armstead Covington, (September 14, 1953 – July 14, 2018). He was the founder of the national socialist organization called the Northwestern Front.
The essay is a very insightful work describing national socialism
and the national socialist man's duty and responsibility from a perspective of which I most assuredly agree and relate.
"The Iron Dream" is an essay authored and narrated by the late Harold Armstead Covington, (September 14, 1953 – July 14, 2018). He was the founder of the national socialist organization called the Northwestern Front.
The essay is a very insightful work describing national socialism
and the national socialist man's duty and responsibility from a perspective of which I most assuredly agree and relate.
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