Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Correcting The Record About September 24 & How To Own The Unlawful ATF
151 views
channel image
Sons of Liberty
Published 2 months ago |

On Monday, I put out an article on a short video clip that has been making its rounds on social media. The clip is from Germany and a member of Parliament there stating that people would remember where they were and what they were doing on September 24, 2022. However, after tracking down the full speech, it seems clear that he meant to say February 24, 2022 because he ties it to the first pictures he saw of the war in Ukraine. We'll take a look at that and also a couple of videos of ATF agents going on to people's property without warrants and demanding to see their weapons or solvent traps they purchased. They are acting outside the law and should be treated as such.

See more: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/correcting-the-record-about-september-24-how-to-own-the-unlawful-atf-video/
Help support the channel:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN

Stockpile Food For The Future:  https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty

Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty

Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/

One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846


Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive

Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra

Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
germanyatfseptember 24solvent trapsstraw purchases

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket