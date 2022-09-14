On Monday, I put out an article on a short video clip that has been making its rounds on social media. The clip is from Germany and a member of Parliament there stating that people would remember where they were and what they were doing on September 24, 2022. However, after tracking down the full speech, it seems clear that he meant to say February 24, 2022 because he ties it to the first pictures he saw of the war in Ukraine. We'll take a look at that and also a couple of videos of ATF agents going on to people's property without warrants and demanding to see their weapons or solvent traps they purchased. They are acting outside the law and should be treated as such.

See more: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/correcting-the-record-about-september-24-how-to-own-the-unlawful-atf-video/

Help support the channel:





https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown





Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292





Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ





Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN





Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3





Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c





Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty





Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit





Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty





Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/





One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846









Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive





Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra





Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/





Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia





https://sonsoflibertyradio.com





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com





Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/





Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate





Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/