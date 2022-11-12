Russia's De-militarization of Ukraine Continues - US Sending Decades-Old Arms to Kiev

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for November 11, 2022.
- Russia completes withdrawal from Kherson city to east bank of the Dnieper River;
- Ukraine has lost its last major opportunity to corner and destroy/capture large numbers of Russian forces/equipment;
- Russia continues stated process of de-militarizing Ukraine;
- US aid to Ukraine becomes increasingly unrealistic - Hawk missiles designed in the 1960s and unused for 2 decades are being "refurbished" for a lack of better options;
- "Avenger" systems to be sent in small numbers (4) which are essentially Stinger missiles attached to a Hummer - after training for Ukrainian operators is completed;
- Dwindling amounts of basic ammunition continue to be sent to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict, but not in quantities to even allow Ukraine to hold what it has;
- As Russian forces withdrew from Kherson city, they advanced elsewhere in southern and northern Donbass.
References:
US Department of Defense - $400 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine (November 10, 2022):
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3216287/400-million-in-additional-assistance-for-ukraine/
US DoD - Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing
Nov. 10, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3216785/sabrina-singh-deputy-pentagon-press-secretary-holds-a-press-briefing/
CSIS - Missile Defense Project, Pantsir S-1:
https://missilethreat.csis.org/defsys/pantsir-s-1/
CSIS - Can the United States Do More for Ukrainian Air Defense?:
https://www.csis.org/analysis/can-united-states-do-more-ukrainian-air-defense
Mirrored - The New Atlas
