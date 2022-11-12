Russia's De-militarization of Ukraine Continues - US Sending Decades-Old Arms to Kiev

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for November 11, 2022.

- Russia completes withdrawal from Kherson city to east bank of the Dnieper River;

- Ukraine has lost its last major opportunity to corner and destroy/capture large numbers of Russian forces/equipment;

- Russia continues stated process of de-militarizing Ukraine;

- US aid to Ukraine becomes increasingly unrealistic - Hawk missiles designed in the 1960s and unused for 2 decades are being "refurbished" for a lack of better options;

- "Avenger" systems to be sent in small numbers (4) which are essentially Stinger missiles attached to a Hummer - after training for Ukrainian operators is completed;

- Dwindling amounts of basic ammunition continue to be sent to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict, but not in quantities to even allow Ukraine to hold what it has;

- As Russian forces withdrew from Kherson city, they advanced elsewhere in southern and northern Donbass.

References:

US Department of Defense - $400 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine (November 10, 2022):

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3216287/400-million-in-additional-assistance-for-ukraine/

US DoD - Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing

Nov. 10, 2022:

https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3216785/sabrina-singh-deputy-pentagon-press-secretary-holds-a-press-briefing/

CSIS - Missile Defense Project, Pantsir S-1:

https://missilethreat.csis.org/defsys/pantsir-s-1/

CSIS - Can the United States Do More for Ukrainian Air Defense?:

https://www.csis.org/analysis/can-united-states-do-more-ukrainian-air-defense

Mirrored - The New Atlas