Shahram Hadian on his Hospital/Medical Mafia Experience

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Pastor Shahram Hadian warns that anyone checking into a hospital in America today must immediately transfer medical power of attorney to somebody other than themselves, so that they have someone advocating for them. If not, they may well leave the hospital inside a wooden box.
Brannon Howse full show: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/worldview-radio-trevor-loudon-bidens-marxist-revolution-shahram-hadian-his-hospital