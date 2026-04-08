Out of Darkness: Heavy Is The Crown Vol. 2

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Continue the journey of exploring the African Sacred Science Spiritual System, examining the spiritual texts of Ancient Egypt, including the Shabaka Stone, Memphite Theology, Coffin Texts, and the Book of the Coming Forth by Day, in addition to detailing the Greek and Roman conquest leading to the subsequent formation of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.