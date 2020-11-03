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Election Night Coup Détat Plot Exposed
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336 views • November 03, 2020
If there is a rush on the white house on election night, this video will give you an insight into who is behind it and what their strategy is. Some are contractors that work for the government, Gov't employees and BLM. These people are serious about what they are planning.
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