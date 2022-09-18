Tony Byker - 'The Broken God'

Th£ BrØk£n GÖd from the album ‘Transhumaniax available from

Humanity is under attack from all sides.

This the Greatest War





Th£ BrØk£n GÖd

Darkening, this shadow impotence it’s own decay

Transcend the confusion of longing and desire

Deep sorrow disappointment of what we have become

Deep nostalgia for the future rewrite the code for mankind

This longing increasing fertile terrain of technology

Preparing for the future extinction of mankind

What am I ?

Can you define the liquid lines

What am I not ?

Frozen nouns in linguistic ice box





‘The Great Reset’ & ‘The 4th Industrial Revolution’ are the beginning of this new world, and Convid-19 the catalyst to catapult such changes into effect, by creating a fake pandemic, a fantasy virus of the Germ Theory Hoax, to enable the implementation of bio-security ID systems under the guise of protecting society from ill health. The Clotshot Gene Altering Poison Needle is literally the spearhead of this whole agenda penetrating our bodies and culling the weak and fragile and filling our veins with nanotech.

A transformation of all human interaction, monitored and analysed for total social control, energy harvesting and collection of biometric data, and habitual information on the internet of things. All used for financial gain, power and control.

Whether it be injected, implanted or worn, the aether of microwave radiation will be in constant lockstep with our movements, tracked and traced. The lower plebs restricted to their tiny boxes in the metropolis while the technocratic elite enjoy the wondrous beauty of nature.

‘Climate change’ is the other companion catalyst in this fake narrative of saving ourselves and the world. Years of indoctrination by such entities as The Tavistock Institute have moulded and brainwashed the entire human race through the control of education, the media and entertainment industries. Through Hollywood movies and fake science they have thoroughly convinced even the strongest of characters that we deserve our punishment for what we have done to the earth and humanity, and must accept our caged fate, and should be content with our pitiful existence in our city boxes and virtual reality enjoyment of the natural world.

It appears that science has been working for many years on the wonderful properties of GRAPHENE, hence why the nano-technology of emerging ‘medicines’ and ‘vaccines’ (gene editing solutions) are using such products as it provides amazing properties such as super conductors, energy battery applications and the monitoring of bio-activity. Our bodies will become the electronic markers tagged and tracked by the blanket of microwave frequencies that will suffocate every city, not only monitoring, but also sending potential signals, altering the resonant frequency of the graphene nanobot flesh-skinned sheep to keep them bleating the correct social mottos for the new Communitarian Coviet Union and sever any and all connections to the spiritual realm.

This Technocratic Totalitarian Super Control Grid, forced injections of poisons and complete stripping of freedoms and of everything that it means to be a natural human is the most daunting attack on our civilisation as we know it.

It’s 2021 and The Beast System is in total Lockstep with it’s oppression of all people in every country on earth right now. This is a war on humanity, and the blind masses have no idea what’s really going on. This truly is the Matrix, and those still plugged in perpetuating the narrative are as much a danger to everything we know as a free and healthy society as the Demons pulling the strings.

‘THE GREAT RESIST’ is the only solution