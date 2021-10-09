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The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal - Part 18 - Covid-19 [By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter]
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172 views • October 09, 2021
The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal - Part 18 - Covid-19
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Sequel-To-The-Fall-Of-The-Cabal---Part-18:5?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Part 18: Covid-19: Part 1 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Beethoven, Kevin Macleod, AShamaluev, Myuu
https://www.redpilldocumentaries.com/2021/02/11/fall-of-the-cabal-the-sequel-2021-parts-1-18-updated/
This is part 18 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 19 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready.
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work:
https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome!
This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates:
https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IjgzKGI0CcAp/
This is the next part in the depopulation agenda of the cabal and the plandemic. It makes this message more relevant considering 5G This is for anyone looking to detox the heavy metal nanoparticles that they've been bombarding us with through chemtrails and contaminating our food and water supply with. Either because you've had the jab, been around people that have had it, or from the other ways I mentioned above I recently discovered a natural supplement when I first heard of shedding and the food being laced with this graphene (a superconductor) and other heavy metal toxins. This led me to discover that I was magnetic on my collarbone close to my heart and I haven't had to Fauci Ouchy so I was alarmed because despite many people finding out they were magnetic and thinking it is funny I don't find anything funny about it especially with this 5G popping up everywhere. Common sense should tell you that anything magnetic can be manipulated in many different ways by EMF. So the interesting thing I found in my research is called zeolites and what caught my attention was the fact that it is used to detox radioactive isotopes from nuclear disasters and the like along with heavy metals and other toxins. I found that this works because of its porous cage-like structure and natural negative charge making it a literal magnetic sponge to attract and trap these toxins for removal from the body in a safe, effective, and stable manner but be careful where you get these supplements because it should be processed and in a purified form. The size matters because only small micronized zeolite is able to enter the bloodstream which is what I think is ideal considering that many of the nanoparticles we want to detox are located in the bloodstream. Anyways, after 5 weeks of this stuff along with NAC and I am no longer magnetic thank god. I hope this info helps someone. Oh this is the page I found that led me to the brand I use. They have a video going deeper into zeolites also https://zeolitecleanse.com/nano-detox
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Sequel-To-The-Fall-Of-The-Cabal---Part-18:5?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Part 18: Covid-19: Part 1 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Beethoven, Kevin Macleod, AShamaluev, Myuu
https://www.redpilldocumentaries.com/2021/02/11/fall-of-the-cabal-the-sequel-2021-parts-1-18-updated/
This is part 18 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 19 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready.
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work:
https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome!
This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates:
https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IjgzKGI0CcAp/
This is the next part in the depopulation agenda of the cabal and the plandemic. It makes this message more relevant considering 5G This is for anyone looking to detox the heavy metal nanoparticles that they've been bombarding us with through chemtrails and contaminating our food and water supply with. Either because you've had the jab, been around people that have had it, or from the other ways I mentioned above I recently discovered a natural supplement when I first heard of shedding and the food being laced with this graphene (a superconductor) and other heavy metal toxins. This led me to discover that I was magnetic on my collarbone close to my heart and I haven't had to Fauci Ouchy so I was alarmed because despite many people finding out they were magnetic and thinking it is funny I don't find anything funny about it especially with this 5G popping up everywhere. Common sense should tell you that anything magnetic can be manipulated in many different ways by EMF. So the interesting thing I found in my research is called zeolites and what caught my attention was the fact that it is used to detox radioactive isotopes from nuclear disasters and the like along with heavy metals and other toxins. I found that this works because of its porous cage-like structure and natural negative charge making it a literal magnetic sponge to attract and trap these toxins for removal from the body in a safe, effective, and stable manner but be careful where you get these supplements because it should be processed and in a purified form. The size matters because only small micronized zeolite is able to enter the bloodstream which is what I think is ideal considering that many of the nanoparticles we want to detox are located in the bloodstream. Anyways, after 5 weeks of this stuff along with NAC and I am no longer magnetic thank god. I hope this info helps someone. Oh this is the page I found that led me to the brand I use. They have a video going deeper into zeolites also https://zeolitecleanse.com/nano-detox
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