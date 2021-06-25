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How to Stop the Covid Madness
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20 views • June 25, 2021
The buck stops with each and every one of us. We have to fight to save our beloved America by standing up for what we believe, rather than acquiescing to the demands of lunatics that are telling us what we have to do! Science is dead and brainwashing has been winning the fight against a plandemic and treatment for it that are neither safe nor effective. Dr. Len and Francesco dig deep into what is going on and what we need to do to reject the lies and nonsense that are being swallowed hook, line and sinker.
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