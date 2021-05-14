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These are a selection of videos from the streets of Israel
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201 views • May 14, 2021
Horrors on the streets of Israel - you are being divided and ruled people so you can ALL be controlled. WAKE UP and GROW UP for goodness sake. The 'labels' divide you when we are all one consciousness having different experiences
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609e2b822a87ca2a1a592cee
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609e2b822a87ca2a1a592cee
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