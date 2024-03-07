Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rise and Fall of Political Parties: New Third Party Gains Ground 03/07/2024
channel image
The Prophecy Club
710 Subscribers
73 views
Published 15 hours ago

Nikki Haley Drops out and declines to endorse Trump as she leaves the political race. Could it be that Nikki Haley is about to announce in the next few weeks, that she will be starting a third political party? That would take 30% of the votes away from Trump, and it might give Biden the edge.

 Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
political partiesprophecy clubstan johnsonrise and fallprophecy with stanthird party gains ground

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket