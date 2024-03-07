Rise and Fall of Political Parties: New Third Party Gains Ground 03/07/2024

Nikki Haley Drops out and declines to endorse Trump as she leaves the political race. Could it be that Nikki Haley is about to announce in the next few weeks, that she will be starting a third political party? That would take 30% of the votes away from Trump, and it might give Biden the edge.

