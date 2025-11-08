© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #466-1
1. 13:00 Portland police finally do something about Antifa outside of ICE Facility
2. 49:48 Henry Cavill announces that pre-production on Warhammer 40k will finally start
3. 1:21:13 Huge Layoffs occur at YouTube, 170,000 Tech sector jobs at other companies included
https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-413605
https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/
https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828