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A Present From Futures Past——Don't Take The JAB!
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462 views • April 13, 2021
A Present From Futures Past——Don't Take The JAB!
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**We The People News** *is an independent grassroots news organization that focuses on current events, geopolitical affairs revealing government obstruction, and the release of recently declassified documents to the public that often reveal corruption in the governments around the world.*
——[WeThePeople News Website](https://wtpnews.net)
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*You can find additional platform links on the website.*
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Thank You
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-Pioy
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**We The People News** *is an independent grassroots news organization that focuses on current events, geopolitical affairs revealing government obstruction, and the release of recently declassified documents to the public that often reveal corruption in the governments around the world.*
——[WeThePeople News Website](https://wtpnews.net)
--
*You can find additional platform links on the website.*
.
.
.
Thank You
--
-Pioy
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