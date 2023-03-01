Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3009a - US Prospered Under Trump,Time For The Strategic National Manufacturing Initiative
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3009a - Feb 28, 2023

US Prospered Under Trump,Time For The Strategic National Manufacturing InitiativeThe blue states are now trying to implement the GND and fuel prices started to sky rocket, the economy has begun to implode in these states. The house passed a resolution to stop ESG. The UK is now making a move to push CBDC. Trump is now giving solutions on how to fix the economy.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 

Keywords
climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda

