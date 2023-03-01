X22 REPORT Ep. 3009a - US Prospered Under Trump,Time For The Strategic National Manufacturing Initiative

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3009a - Feb 28, 2023
US Prospered Under Trump,Time For The Strategic National Manufacturing InitiativeThe blue states are now trying to implement the GND and fuel prices started to sky rocket, the economy has begun to implode in these states. The house passed a resolution to stop ESG. The UK is now making a move to push CBDC. Trump is now giving solutions on how to fix the economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.