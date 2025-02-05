BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Is True Repentance? (And What It’s NOT According to the Bible)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
1
33 views • 2 months ago

In this powerful devotion, Roderick Webster dives deep into the biblical meaning of true repentance. Many people misunderstand what it means to truly repent—some think it’s just feeling sorry for their sins, while others believe it’s about promising to do better. But what does the Bible actually say about repentance? Join us as we explore what repentance is not and uncover the transformative power of genuine repentance that leads to salvation. Learn how true repentance involves a change of mind, heart, and purpose, and how it can bring you closer to God. If you’ve ever wondered, “What does it mean to truly repent?” this video is for you. Don’t forget to share this message with others and spread the gospel across the globe!

Keywords
forgivenesssalvationbible studysintransformationspiritual growthchristian livingchristian teachingchange of heartchristian devotiongospel messagewhat is repentancetrue repentancehow to repentbiblical repentanceroderick websterrepentance explainedturning from sinrepentance and salvationbible verses on repentance
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

01:10Reflecting on Salvation and Repentance

01:28Clarifying Misconceptions About Repentance

04:43True Meaning of Repentance

07:12Emotional and Purposeful Aspects of Repentance

09:40Biblical Examples and Final Thoughts

11:11Closing Prayer and Farewell

