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Draculas Castle in Romania offering feeFang Injections - They Want Your BL00D-D-N-A
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30 views • May 12, 2021
Draculas Castle in Romania offering feeFang Injections - They Want Your BL00D-D-N-A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYwfZDhHeNU&;t=356s
Visitors to Dracula's castle are being jabbed with needles rather than fangs after a Covid-19 vaccine centre has been set up at the Transylvanian site.
Medics with fang stickers on their scrubs are offering Pfizer shots to everyone who visits the 14th-century Bran Castle in central Romania.
It is part of a government drive to encourage more Romanians to get jabbed as it has the highest hesitancy rate in Europe.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-57049639
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYwfZDhHeNU&;t=356s
Visitors to Dracula's castle are being jabbed with needles rather than fangs after a Covid-19 vaccine centre has been set up at the Transylvanian site.
Medics with fang stickers on their scrubs are offering Pfizer shots to everyone who visits the 14th-century Bran Castle in central Romania.
It is part of a government drive to encourage more Romanians to get jabbed as it has the highest hesitancy rate in Europe.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-57049639
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