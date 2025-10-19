Hiding the Truth About the Death of Cancer - John Richardson

John Richardson speaks on Dr. Harold Manner’s work in the 1970s and author of “The Death of Cancer”.

Metabolic Cancer Therapy, as proposed by Harold W. Manner, PhD, came to the attention of the American Cancer Society in 1977 when the Society received inquiries about a report on the effects of treating mice with a combination of amygdalin (laetrile), Wobe-Mugos enzyme, and emulsified vitamin A.' American Cancer Society issued a summary of information on the work of Dr. Manner in 1978.

Dr. Manner founded and was the President of the Metabolic Research Foundation. This Foundation promoted non-toxic metabolic treatment for cancer, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis and offered to refer interested individuals to physicians who purportedly make available Dr. Manner's metabolic therapy.

Dr. Manner was educated at John Carroll University (Bachelor of Science, 1949) and Northwestern University (Master of Science, 1950, and Doctor of Philosophy, 1952). He was on the faculty of Utica College of Syracuse University 1953-1969 in the Department of Biology and held the positions of Assistant Professor (1953-1957), Associate Professor (1957-1962), and Professor (1962-1969). He also served as Chairman of the Division of Science and Math (1962-1969). Dr. Manner was a Professor of Biology and Chairman of the Department of Biology at Saint Louis University 1969-1972. He served as Professor of Biology at Loyola University of Chicago 1972-1982 and was the Chairman of the Department of Biology from 1972-1979. According to Dr. Manner, it was while at Loyola University that he changed his professional interests to laetrile and cancer after about 20 years of interest in the comparative and developmental biology of fish and animal such as frogs, salamanders, and mice.

John Richardson also mentions G. Edward Griffin’s work with his book “World Without Cancer – The Story of Vitamin B17”, published over 50 years ago (1974).